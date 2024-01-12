Home

Bihar

Bihar SHOCKER: Man Booked For Rape After Minor Niece Found Naked Under Flyover

A man was arrested in Gopalganj district of Bihar for raping his niece after the minor girl was found naked under a flyover bridge by her mother.

Image: Gopalganj Police/X

Bihar News: In a shameful incident, a middle-aged man in Bihar’s Gopalganj was arrested for allegedly raping his own niece. The shocking incident came to light after the minor girl’s mother found the child completely naked and sobbing under a flyover near their house, officials said.

According to the police, the accused, identified as Jitendra Shah, had taken his niece and daughter to a shop to buy them some snack. However, after sending his daughter home, he took his niece near a riverbank where he allegedly raped her.

After the minor did not return home for a while, the child’s family launched a search to look for her and upon enquiring from locals and neighbours, the victim’s mother found out that they had seen her daughter being taken towards the river by her uncle.

The mother, accompanied by other family members, reached the spot and to their utter disgust found the minor child sobbing under a bridge, completely stripped of her clothes.

The victim’s uncle, who was also discovered nearby, naked, fled the scene after the girl’s mother arrived.

Based on a complaint filed by the victim’s mother, a case of rape under the stringent POCSO Act was registered against the accused man who was later arrested, a senior police official said.

He said that the victim was taken to a nearby hospital for medical attention and medico-legal purposes. She was later rushed to another medical facility for advanced treatment, the officer said, adding that further investigation is underway.

Class 9 student gives birth in Karnataka, rape case filed

In a related incident, a 14-year-old girl gave birth to a baby boy at a hospital in Karnataka on Thursday, following which a case of rape under the IPC and POCSO. The girl, class 9 student of a government residential school, was eight months pregnant, the police said.

The girl was staying at the hostel of a government residential school in Tumakuru district of Karnataka.

The matter came to light when she came to her house in Bagepalli taluk of Chikkaballapura district and complained of stomach pain. Her parents took her to a hospital where after scanning, the doctors found that she was pregnant, police said.

The girl was admitted to the hospital and after a medical check-up and necessary tests, the doctors performed the delivery on January 9. The girl was underweight but she and the baby are stated to be stable, a senior police officer said.

The hospital authorities informed the police which then registered a case under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and other relevant section of the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences Act, he said.

The girl has been counselled by the Child Welfare Committee. During counselling, she told them that she was impregnated by a minor boy who is her school senior but during questioning, the boy denied it, the officer said.

“We have registered a case in the matter but have not made any arrest in connection with the incident yet. The girl and her parents are not opening up. They are being counselled. The girl is not consistent with her statements. She also mentioned the name of another boy, again a school senior. So, we are questioning all of them to find out who was responsible,” the officer said.

Meanwhile, the Tumakuru district administration has suspended the hostel warden, the officials said.

(With PTI inputs)

