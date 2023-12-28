Home

Bihar SHOCKER! Meat Shop Owner Shot Dead In Broad Daylight In Muzaffarpur, Incident Caught On Cam | WATCH

Afroz khatri, a meat shop owner, was shot dead in broad daylight by bike-borne gunmen in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district on Wednesday morning.

Afroz Khatri was shot dead on Wednesday morning.

Bihar Crime News: In yet another brazen murder in Bihar, a meat shop owner was gunned down by two bike-borne gunmen in broad daylight in Muzaffarpur district of the state on Wednesday. The victim, Afroz Khatri, who ran a meat shop in Rambagh Chowk, was heading to his shop on Wednesday morning, when the unidentified assailants arrived on a motorcycle and fired upon him, killing him on the spot.

The incident was captured on camera and showed Afroz Khatri walking on the road when two motorcycle-borne gunmen come up behind him and shoot him dead.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE: (Warning: Graphic content. Viewer discretion advised)

Graphic Warning ⚠️ In Bihar's Muzaffarpur Watch the live video footage of the murder that took place early in the morning and tell, is it Janta-Raj or Jungle-Raj? pic.twitter.com/otnxxzMgwI — هارون خان (@iamharunkhan) December 27, 2023

Police said the motive behind Khatri’s brazen murder is being investigated and the suspects are being identified.

Locals stage protest

Meanwhile, the Khatri’s killing sparked protests in the area as irate locals placed the victim’s body in the middle of the road, demanding swift justice in the case. However, senior police officials arrived at the scene and pacified the protesters and sent Khatri’s body for post-mortem.

Giving details, a senior official said the cops received information about the incident around 7 AM stating that a man had been shot near Rambagh Chowk. “A police team arrived at the spot and found Khatri with a bullet injury to the head. He had died on the spot,” said Mithanpura Police Station SHO.

The officer said the bike-borne assailants fired two bullets at the victim, one of which hit him in the head, resulting in his on-spot death.

Afroz Khatri owned a meat shop at Masjid Chowk, he said.

The killing triggered protests in the area as locals blocked the road and placed Khatri’s body in the street. However, it was soon brought under control, the officer said, adding that further investigations are ongoing.

‘Jungle Raj’

Khatri’s killing comes days after a local All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Siwan. On late Saturday night, (December 23) AIMIM district President Arif Jamal was shot and killed by three bike-borne gunmen at his shop. Jamal was rushed to a hospital but died during treatment.

The Nitish Kumar dispensation has drawn flak for the slew of brutal murders with Opposition parties dubbing it as the return of “jungle raj” (lawlessness) in the state under the RJD-JDU-Congress Mahagathbandhan alliance.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Bihar News on India.com.