Patna: In an appalling incident, a panchayat of Bihar’s Saharsa district directed a rape accused to pay Rs 70,000 as compensation to the victim, reported news agency IANS quoting an official on Saturday. The accused has been identified as one Sarfaraz. He was arrested by local police on Saturday afternoon. The accused was involved in sexually assaulting a Dalit girl a fortnight ago in a village which comes under Basnahi police station.Also Read - 7 Dead, Several Injured After Explosion in Bihar's Bhagalpur

According to an official of the police station, the accused applied pressure on the victim and her family members for the compromise. “On the pressure of the accused and his family members, a Panchayat was held in the village a week ago where Sarpanch and Mukhiya (village head) imposed financial punishment on the accused. They directed the accused to pay Rs 70,000 to the victim,” JP Singh, an investigating officer of the case said. Also Read - 8-Year-Old Girl Raped by School Teacher, Manager in UP's Muzaffarnagar

The shocking incident came to the knowledge of a social organization, following which its officials took the statement of the victim and gave a written complaint to Basnahi police station. “Following the written complaint of the victim, we have arrested the accused. He has confessed to the crime. He also said that he and his family members applied pressure on the victim for the compromise,” he said. Also Read - In Dry Bihar, Tipplers May Skip Jail Term If They Did THIS Under The New Order

(With inputs from IANS)