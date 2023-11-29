Home

Bihar SHOCKER: School Van Driver Rapes 2 Nursery Students In Begusarai, Arrested

Two 5-year-old girl students were allegedly raped by their school van driver in Bihar's Begusarai district after the accused picked them up from a private school.

Bihar Crime News: In a shocking incident, a school van driver was arrested for allegedly raping two five-year-old girl students while dropping them home from school in a village in Begusarai district of Bihar. According to the police, the incident took place on Tuesday in a village under the Virpur police station jurisdiction when the accused driver picked up the two kids– both nursery students– from a private school to drop them home.

A senior official said the accused driver took a detour enroute, drove the two children to an isolated and raped them. He also filmed the sexual assault on his mobile phone camera and threatened the kids of dire consequences if they narrated the incident to anyone.

After committing the heinous crime, the accused dropped both girls at their respective home. However, despite the man’s threats, the minors narrated the horror to their parents following which the enraged families raised hue and cry in the area.

The incident triggered massive outrage in the small hamlet and a violent mob then caught hold of the accused driver and thrashed him before handing him over to the police. The villagers also torched the school van in which the accused allegedly committed the vile act.

An official said the accused has been arrested and booked under the stringent POCSO Act, adding that its also being investigated if he made videos of the sexual assault and circulated them online.

“The local police of Virpur immediately reached the spot and arrested the accused. He is booked under the POCSO Act. The accused is associated with the private school for three years. We are also investigating whether the accused had made the video clips or not,” said Amit Kumar, SDPO of Sadar Begusarai, according to news agency IANS.

“We have asked the school operator to clarify whether they have done the verification of the accused or not,” the officer said.

Further investigation is underway, he added.

(With IANS inputs)

