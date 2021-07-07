Patna: In another shocking crime, a woman was raped in front of her husband in Saran district of Bihar, reported news agency IANS quoting an official. The incident came to light when a video of the incident went viral on social media. Saran SP Santosh Kumar, has ordered an inquiry. “On the basis of a viral video, we have detained some suspects. The interrogation is currently underway and we will soon crack the case,” Kumar said.Also Read - Wife of Ex-Union Minister P Rangarajan Kumaramangalam Found Murdered at Her Home in Vasant Vihar: Delhi Police

The incident reportedly took place on Ghosi-Parsurampur road when six accused intercepted the victim and her husband who were riding on a motor bike. They overpowered the victim’s husband and dragged the woman behind the bushes and raped her in front of the husband. The accused also made a video of the brutal act and threatened them of dire consequences if they reported the matter to police. Also Read - Charred Body Found in Suitcase in Tirupati is of 27-yr-old Software Engineer From Hyderabad, Husband Accused of Murder

“The victim and her husband have not come before the police. We have taken cognizance on the basis of viral video and will identify the accused. Now, we are trying to ascertain how many accused committed the heinous crime with the victim. So far, it seems one accused raped the victim as per the preliminary investigation,” Kumar said. Also Read - Minor Girl Dancer Working in Orchestra Raped at Gunpoint in Bihar's Gopalganj District

(Based on IANS inputs)