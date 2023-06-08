By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Bihar Shocker: Woman Stabs Husband’s Private Parts Two Days After Marriage; Here’s Why
The victim, Surya Bhushan Kumar, a CRPF jawan from Sitamarhi, and the accused Neha Kumari, had been in a relationship. When she came to know that his parents were arranging his marriage with another women, she coaxed him to come to Patna.
Patna: A woman in Patna stabbed her husband on his private parts just two days after marriage, after she got to know that his parents wanted him to marry some other girl. The incident occurred in a hotel located in the city’s New Dak Bunglow Road.
Under pressure, Kumar came to Patna on June 3 and they married in a court on June 5.
“The accused applied immense pressure on the victim to break the arrangement which was fixed by his family. They finally got married in a city court and stayed at the hotel,” said Sunil Kumar Rajwanshi, SHO of the Gandhi Maidan police station.
“But on Wednesday, the couple got into an argument over breaking the marriage, angering the woman. She said that either she would kill him and committed suicide. When the argument intensified, she pulled a knife and stabbed him on his private parts. Following the attack, the victim ran out of the room and informed the hotel staff about the incident. We have arrested the accused and further investigation is underway,” he added.
Kumar is currently admitted in the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH).
Kumar is currently admitted in the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH).