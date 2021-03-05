Bihar STET Result 2021: The Patna High Court on Friday dismissed writ petitions challenging the retest of Bihar STET. A single bench of Justice Ehsanuddin Emanullah rejected the writ petition filed by Aditya Prakash and others, and refused to take any legal intervention in the matter. The High Court’s single bench had stayed the STET re-examination results till further orders. With the dismissal of the writ petition on Thursday, the ban on Bihar STET Result also lifted automatically. Now the way has been cleared for the restoration of secondary teachers of the state. Also Read - Over 2 Lakh Liquor Prohibition Cases Pending, Patna HC Asks Bihar Govt Plan to Deal With it

In the plea, the petitioner had challenged the re-examination of STET on two points. The first point was about online examination. The second one about exam syllabus not being fixed.

On behalf of the School Examination Board, Lalit Kishore said that high school teachers should have computer skills to take the online exam. There was no option of online examination at this time of pandemic.

On the issue of syllabus, the board argued that in the examination advertisement itself, it was clear that the questions would be asked up to higher secondary syllabus. However, the High Court granted the pleas of the Board and dismissed the writ petition.

Moreover the Patna High Court has also ordered the Bihar Board to release the result of STET, which has cleared the way for more than 37 thousand appointments in secondary and higher secondary schools in the state.

After the declaration of the result of STET, the planning for the schedule of teachers will be released in the state. There are 25 thousand 270 posts for secondary and 12 thousand 65 posts for higher secondary teachers.

Also, the High Court directed the state government and Bihar School Examination Committee to make a syllabus for STET. The High Court upheld the online examination and ordered the declaration of the results of the online STET.

The notification for the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test 2019 was released in September 2019, the offline examination of which was held on January 28, 2020. During the exam, out-of-syllabus questions were asked at many centres. After which the candidates filed a petition in the High Court.