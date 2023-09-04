Home

Bihar

Bihar Teacher Suspended After Rant Video On Rakhi Leave Getting Cancelled Goes Viral

Bihar Teacher Suspended After Rant Video On Rakhi Leave Getting Cancelled Goes Viral

A video of a teacher ranting against his leave for Raksha Bandhan getting cancelled went viral on social media.

The teacher has been suspended for making objectionable remarks against the department. (Photo: Video Grab)

New Delhi: A teacher was suspended after a video of him ranting about his Raksha Bandhan leave getting cancelled in Bihar’s Khagaria district went viral. Earlier, the education department of Bihar had cancelled Rakshabandhan leave on August 31 in all government-run schools. Due to this, all teachers had to attend school on the day.

Trending Now

You may like to read

The teacher, identified as Sunil Kumar, was seen expressing his anger on the state department officials for cancelling his holiday. The video, shared by a Twitter page Bihar Shikshak Manch, showed the teacher taking out his frustration on the state department officials.

“After the cancellation of the Raksha Bandhan holiday of the employed teachers in Bihar, a teacher’s sister reached Mathurapur school in Khagaria from Bhagalpur crying and tied a rakhi to her brother, while the teacher was seen taking out his frustration,” read the post of the video shared on Twitter.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Bihar News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES