Patna: State government is making arrangements for those returning to Bihar due to the current COVID-19 situation, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said on Friday. Those coming by trains from Maharashtra will be tested for COVID-19 at the railway stations, the CM said. Order for closure of schools from April 5 to April 11 has been extended for one week, he added.

"I am in the favour of vaccination of journalists of all age groups. They go everywhere to cover news and should be included among frontline workers," the Bihar CM said.

Explaining the SOPs in view of rising COVID cases, Pratyaya Amrit, Principal Secretary (Disaster Management), Bihar said that all shops are permitted to open till 7 pm. "Restaurants, dhabas and hotels are exempted and can function on 25% seating capacity. Cinema hall, public transportation can function on 50% occupancy. Essential services are exempted," he said.

(With inputs from ANI)