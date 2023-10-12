Home

Bihar Train Accident: Two Trains Cancelled, 21 diverted After Delhi-Kamakhya North East Express Derails In Buxar| Details

The Indian Railways has cancelled two trains -- Kashi Patna Jan Shatabdi Express (15125) and Patna Kashi Jan Shatabdi Express (15126) – and diverted at least 21 trains operating on the route after the After Delhi-Kamakhya North East Express Derails In Buxar.

Buxar: A devastating incident unfolded when the North East Express derailed near Raghunathpur Railway Station in Bihar’s Buxar district. This tragic event resulted in the loss of at least four lives and injuries to more than 50 passengers, reported news agency ANI. The Indian Railways has cancelled two trains and diverted 21 trains after the 12506 Delhi-Kamakhya North East Express derailed. The derailment took place when the train was enroute from New Delhi’s Anand Vihar Terminal to Kamakhya Junction in Assam’s Guwahati. The incident happened at around 21:35 near Raghunathpur Station, leading to the derailment of multiple coaches. ANI states that a total of 21 coaches derailed, with some of them jumping the tracks due to the train’s speed.

Delhi-Kamakhya North East Express: Two Trains Cancelled

As per East Central Railway Zone’s statement, trains that have been cancelled include – Patna Kashi Jan Shatabdi Express (15126) and Kashi Patna Jan Shatabdi Express (15125).

Delhi-Kamakhya North East Express: Several Trains Diverted

As many as 21 trains operating on the routes have been diverted after the tragic train derailment. Trains that have been diverted onto alternate routes include -Pune-Danapur SF Express (12149), Patliputra SF Express (12141), Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express (12424), Vikramshila Express (12368), Kamakhya Express (15623), Guwahati Express (15633), Rajendra Nagar Terminal Tejas Rajdhani Express (12310), Bhagalpur Garib Rath Express (22406), Anvt Rdp Express (22488), among others.

