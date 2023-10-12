Home

Bihar Train Accident: CM Nitish Kumar Announces Rs 4 Lakh Ex-Gratia To Kin Of Deceased

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 Lakh each to families of the people who died after 21 coaches of Delhi-Kamakhya North East Express were derailed in Buxar last night.

Buxar: At least four people were killed and over 50 passengers sustained injuries after the North East Express derailed near Raghunathpur Railway Station in Bihar’s Buxar district on Wednesday evening, ANI reported. Bihar Taking cognizance of the incident, the Bihar Government has announced ex-gratia of Rs four lakh each to families of the people who died after 21 coaches of the North East Express train tragedy. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed his condolence over the incident and assured every possible help to the affected families.

