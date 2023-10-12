‘People Fell On Me..’: Survivor Recounts Horrific Moments From Bihar Train Accident

Home

The Indian Railways has cancelled two trains -- Kashi Patna Jan Shatabdi Express (15125) and Patna Kashi Jan Shatabdi Express (15126) – and diverted at least 21 trains operating on the route after the After Delhi-Kamakhya North East Express Derails In Buxar. Passengers recounted horrific moments.

Buxar: A devastating incident unfolded when the North East Express derailed near Raghunathpur Railway Station in Bihar’s Buxar district. This tragic event resulted in the loss of at least four lives and injuries to more than 50 passengers, reported news agency ANI. The survivors of the devastating train accident recalled the horrific incident. According to a passenger, who is currently admitted in the hospital for treatment, he heard a loud noise before the derailment. He said that several people who were at the upper seat and mid berth fell on him. “I was there in AC coach. Suddenly a noise was heard. People were screaming. Many people fell on me..,” the passenger told ANI.

