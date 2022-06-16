Agnipath Protest Latest Update: At least 3 trains were set on fire as the ongoing protest against the Centre’s Agnipath recruitment scheme turned violent in Chhapra, Gopalganj and Kaimur districts on Thursday. Moreover, East Central Railway informed that 22 trains had to be cancelled and five had to stop after completing partial journeys due to the ongoing agitation, which turned violent as army aspirants smashed window panes of buses, burnt tyres, demanding the withdrawal of the new short-term recruitment scheme. The protests have now spilled over to several states across the country.Also Read - Agnipath Protests Turn Violent In Haryana; Police Vehicles Set On Fire In Palwal, Highways Blocked

Meanwhile, Centre has issued a clarification over Agnipath Army recruitment scheme, saying that the future of the Agniveers is stable. The government sources, as quoted by news agency PTI, said there will no changes to composition of regiments of the Indian Army during the recruitment process.

The government also added that the new scheme will increase opportunities for youths to join armed forces, adding that recruitment under the new scheme will be around triple of the current enrolment.