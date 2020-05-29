New Delhi: There was huge drama outside the residence of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav after he was stopped by the police from going to Gopalganj-amid the ongoing lockdown-to protest against the murder of family members of an RJD leader. Also Read - Bihar News: Tejashwi Yadav Returns to Bihar by Road From Delhi, Go, Quarantine Yourself, Advises Opposition

However, social distancing went for a toss as Tejashwi's supporters tried to stop the police from preventing his convoy from moving ahead. Notably, his mother and former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi and brother Tej Pratap Yadav were also a part of the mass gathering.

Taking to Twitter and calling Chief Minister Nitish Kumar a ‘dictator,’ he said, “The dictator is showing his dictator ship. It appears that he is scared of the sins that he has committed. The victim family was following the lockdown but the Bihar government gave a special pass to its goon MLA, who, while sitting at his home, got the victim family massacred.”

In an earlier tweet, he had said, “Oh you terror bosses, if you want to stop someone, then stop your criminals and terrorists. I am going to meet the victims of the massacre by giving prior information to the government, so why are you stopping me now? . The administration is forcibly mobilising crowds in front of our residence to ensure violation of social distancing.”

आतंक राज के आकाओं, रोकना है तो अपने अपराधियों और आतंकियों को रोकिए। शासन को पूर्व सूचना देकर मैं नरसंहार पीड़ितों से मिलने जा रहा हूँ तो अब मुझे क्यों रोक रहे है? प्रशासन जबरदस्ती भीड़ लगाकर हमारे आवास के सामने सोशल डिस्टन्सिंग की धज्जियां उड़ा रही है। — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) May 29, 2020

Notably, an MLA of CM Nitish Kumar’s party JDU, Amrendra Kumar ‘Pappu’ Pandey, is the main accused in the triple murder, which took place on May 24 in Gopalganj. Three family members of recent RJD joinee JP Yadav-father, mother and brother-were killed and two injured, when five gunmen barged into his house, and opened fire.

Tejashwi Yadav had given a two-day ultimatum to the state government to arrest the accused JDU leader or else, he had warned, he will call for agitation and go to Gopalganj from Patna.

While two people have been arrested, ‘Pappu’ Pandey is still on the run even as a case has been registered against him.