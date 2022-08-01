Darbhanga: In a bizarre incident, an undergraduate student of the state-run university in Bihar scored 151 out of 100 in one of the papers, to his utter surprise. The incident happened at Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU) in Darbhanga district, where another student who scored nil in two papers was promoted to the next grade.Also Read - Under-construction Bridge Collapses in Bihar's Katihar; Several Labourers Injured

“I was really surprised to see the results. Although it was a provisional mark sheet, authorities should have checked it before releasing the result,” said the BA (Honours) student who got 151 per cent marks in his Political Science paper-4 in the part-2 examination of the varsity. Also Read - After Being Bitten by Snake, Bihar Man Captures It & Carries Reptile to The Hospital | What Happened Next

Another student, who secured zero in Accounting and Finance paper-4 in his BCom part-2 examination, and was promoted to the next grade said the university has admitted that it was a typing error. “They issued me a revised mark sheet,” he said. Also Read - BIZARRE! Snake Bites Man In Bihar, He Captures It, Carries It To Hospital For ‘Correct’ Treatment

The varsity’s registrar, Mushtaq Ahmed, told PTI that both marksheets had typing errors.

“After correcting the typographical errors, the two students were issued fresh mark sheets. Those were simply typographical errors, nothing else,” he said.