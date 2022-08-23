New Delhi: In first of its kind, the voters in Bihar will be screened through a face recognition software to verify their identity and check electoral malpractices during the upcoming elections for urban local bodies, a Hindustan Times report quoting officials in the State Election Commission (SEC) said.Also Read - 'Go to Mecca': BJP to Nitish Kumar After Muslim Minister Enters Vishnupad Temple in Bihar With Him

The report further informs that the state election body is likely to issue notification for polls to fill up posts in 248 municipal bodies by mid-September. Also Read - Video: Job Aspirant Holding Tiranga Baton Charged by IAS Officer, Probe Ordered | WATCH

The state election commissioner Deepak Prasad held a meeting with all district magistrates on Monday during which he took all the updates on the preparations and issued instruction pertaining to deployment of polling personnel. Also Read - Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's Convoy Attacked, Stones Pelted in Patna

“The urban polls would likely be held in October in two phases,” said an official in the SEC told Hindustan Times.

The panel has also instructed all the DMs to set up proper IT teams at polling stations for implementing the face recognition initiative for voters’ verification. The SEC officials also explained the entire process on how the face recognisation would work.

“If the picture matches with the photo electoral roll, the voter would be allowed to enter the booth and cast one’s vote,” he said to HT, adding that this would curb duplicate voting.

“The software being applied can detect anomalies and give details of where and when a voter had cast his/her vote during the polling day. Data would be stored for quick verification,” the official explained.