12 Killed, Several Injured As A truck Rams Into Crowd In Bihar’s Vaishali; PM Announces Rs 2 Lakh Ex-Gratia

According to reports, people had gathered to witness the Puja procession of Bhuaiyan Baba.

At least 8 people were killed in the accident.

Vaishali: At least 12 people were killed and several others injured after a speeding truck rammed into a religious gathering in Bihar’s Vaishali district on Sunday late evening. According to reports, people had gathered to witness the Puja procession of Bhuaiyan Baba. The injured people were immediately taken to the Sadar Hospital in Hajipur for treatment. Senior officials also rushed to the spot. The incident took place at Naya Gaon Tola village in the district at around 9 pm.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi consoled the incident and also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the family of the deceased. Expressing his grief PM Modi on Twitter said, “The accident in Vaishali, Bihar is saddening. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000.”

The accident in Vaishali, Bihar is saddening. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 20, 2022

President Draupadi Murmu also expressed her grief over the incident. She also wished for a speedy recovery of those injured.

Meanwhile, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar also took to Twitter to console the incident and he also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the family of the deceased. He also promised that those injured will get proper treatment to help them recover soon.

वैशाली के देसरी थाना क्षेत्र में तेज रफ्तार ट्रक द्वारा बच्चों सहित कई लोगों को कुचलने की घटना से मर्माहत हूं। मृतकों के परिजनों के प्रति गहरी संवेदना है तथा उन्हें 5-5 लाख रू० अनुग्रह अनुदान दिया जाएगा। घायलों के समुचित इलाज का निर्देश दिया। उनके शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना है। — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) November 20, 2022