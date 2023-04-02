Home

Bihar

Bihar Violence: Internet Services Suspended Till April 4 In Nalanda District After Ram Navami Clashes

Bihar Violence: Internet Services Suspended Till April 4 In Nalanda District After Ram Navami Clashes

State Government has extended the suspension of internet services till April 4 in the Nalanda district following violence during Ram Navami festivities

Police said the situation was calm and peaceful until this afternoon and after that, police personnel were pelted with stones which sparked tension in the area. PHOTO: PTI

Patna: The Bihar government on Sunday extended the suspension of internet services till April 4 in the Nalanda district following violence during Ram Navami festivities. Earlier today, the authorities announced that all government and private schools in the Rohtas district will remain closed till April 4.

The violence that broke out on Thursday continued till Saturday night, prompting the police to make multiple arrests and keeping the prohibitory orders in place in Biharsharif.

You may like to read

Bihar | State Government has extended the suspension of internet services till April 4 in the Nalanda district following violence during Ram Navami festivities pic.twitter.com/Bn6Me13nLt — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2023

Three people have sustained gunshot wounds during the clash, according to local media reports. The state police have arrested more than 50 people in raids conducted last night. The Superintendent of Police of Nalanda, Ashok Mishra, has appealed to locals to maintain peace and not to be misled by rumours or fake news.

A body (of a person who died in fresh violence last night) has been sent for post-mortem. More than 50 people have been arrested in raids conducted last night. Till now 8 FIRs have been registered. An additional force to be deployed,” Ashok Mishra added.

Requesting the people not to believe in rumours, Mishra further informed that the situation in Nalanda’s Biharsharif is completely normal.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Bihar News on India.com.