Bilaspur: In a shocking incident, a woman was tied to an electricity pole and beaten up in Bihar’s Rohtas district, after her husband accused her of having an affair with another man in the village, police said on Sunday. “Five people, including her husband and father-in-law, have been arrested in connection with the incident,” NDTV reported quoting Ashish Bharti, Superintendent of Police, Rohtas.Also Read - Explained | Why India Is Facing Coal Shortage And How It Affects Power Supply?

As per the report, the victim’s husband Deepak Ram had approached the police on Friday and asked them to intervene in the matter. Following this, police officials had called the couple, who has three children, to the police station, where the Station House Officer (SHO) had counselled them. Also Read - Gamechanger: India's First Greenfield Grain-Based Ethanol Plant Launched in Bihar

After the counselling session, the couple was sent back to their home. However, after reaching their village Singhpur, the victim’s husband, her father-in-law Shivpujan Ram and three other family members tied her to the electricity pole outside their house and thrashed her. Also Read - 'Nonsense': Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Snubs BJP Leaders on Loudspeaker Row

“A police team rushed to the spot and rescued the woman,” said Bharti, adding that police have registered a case in the matter and further investigation is on.