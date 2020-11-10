New Delhi: The counting of votes for Biharsharif Assembly Constituency of Bihar will begin shortly. The early trends will emerge by 10 AM. Notably, the Biharsharif seat went to polls in the second phase of Bihar assembly elections i.e. on November 3. Also Read - Nalanda Constituency Election Result LIVE: Counting of Votes to Begin Shortly

Last assembly elections, Dr Sunil Kumar from BJP had won the Biharsharif Vidhan Sabha seat by a narrow margin of 1.31% votes. Mohammad Asghar Shamim from JD(U) emerged as the runner up.

In Bihar assembly election 2020, Kaushal Kishore will be contesting for JD(U) while Pappu Paswan is in the fray from NCP. Manju Devi is fighting on LJP's ticket. Ravi Jyoti Kumar will be fighting from the Congress. BSP has fielded Shambhu Kumar from the seat.

The election has been a tough one for the ruling NDA as their Chief Minister candidate Nitish Kumar is fighting anti-incumbency. All eyes are now glued on Bihar elections results and it remains to be seen if Nitish Kumar can retain the power or lose the throne to Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance), helmed by RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav.

The exit polls– conducted on November 7– have given a clear edge to Mahagathbandhan. They are predicted to get 128-180 seats, crossing the magic mark of 122. The ruling NDA is predicted to bag 69-99 seats. Chirag Paswan’s party LJP, which broke away from the NDA coalition in Bihar and decided to go solo, is projected to get 2-8 assembly seats.