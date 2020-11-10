Bikram Constituency Election Result LIVE: The 243-seat Bihar Assembly went to polls in three phases starting October 28. In the first phase, voting held for 71 seats on October 28; the second phase for 94 seats on November 3; the third for 78 seats on November 7 and the results will be announced today. The major political parties in Bihar are Janata Dal (United), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). RJD ally Congress. Among other players are Samajwadi Party, National Congress Party (NCP). The incumbent National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in the state is led by JD(U) leader chief minister Nitish Kumar. Also Read - Jamui Constituency Result LIVE: Counting of Votes to Begin at 8 AM

In the previous election, the alliance was led by the BJP alongside three smaller allies namely the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), the Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLDP) and the Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM). The JD(U) contested 2016 Assembly elections as part of the current opposition Mahagathbandan.

Bikram Constituency:

Bikram Vidhan Sabha is located in Patna district of Bihar and comes under the Pataliputra Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020 Assembly polls, BJP’s Anil Kumar, winner in the 2005 and 2010 editions, is taking on Congress’s Siddharth. Ram Kripal Yadav (BJP) is the present Lok Sabha MP of Pataliputra and Siddharth (INC) is the present MLA of Bikram Legislative Assembly.

As per the estimates of 2011 census, out of total 429662 population 88.95% is rural and 11.05% is urban population. The Scheduled castes (SC) and Scheduled tribes (ST) ratio is 20.51 and 0.04, respectively out of total population.

As per the voter list of 2019, there are 305555 electorates and 341 polling stations in this constituency. Voter turnout was 57.22% in 2019 Lok Sabha elections where as it was 59.12% in the 2015 assembly elections.