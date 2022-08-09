New Delhi: After staking claim to form ‘Mahagathbandhan’ government in Bihar, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, without mincing any words, lambasted the BJP, saying that the saffron party’s agenda won’t run in Bihar. “BJP’s agenda won’t run in Bihar, we (RJD-JDU) have come together again to protect Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb, loktantra (Democracy)”, Tejashwi Yadav told reporters with CM Nitish Kumar by his side. “Nobody can take the legacy of our ancestors…We thank Nitish Kumar as well as Laluji…All of us wanted BJP’s agenda shouldn’t be implemented in Bihar, we all know Laluji stopped ‘Rath’ of Advaniji, we won’t relent at any cost”, said Tejashwi addressing a joint presser with Nitish. This comes as Nitish resigned today breaking his alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).Also Read - Bihar Political Crisis: Mahagathbandhan Of 7 Parties Will Work Closely, Says Nitish Kumar After Meeting Guv

Bihar Politics: Highlights from Tejashwi Yadav’s address here

Across the Hindi heartland, BJP does not have any alliance partner, history tells that BJP destroys the parties with whom it forms an alliance. We did see that happening in Punjab & Maharashtra: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav

We will fight jointly to defeat BJP, who is failing on all fronts, said Tejashwi

“BJP Nadda said they would end regional parties. The BJP knows only to intimidate and buy people. The BJP’s agenda shouldn’t be implemented in Bihar. We all wanted that and we won’t relent at any cost,” said RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav.

Today all parties and members of Bihar Legislative Assembly except BJP have accepted Nitish Kumar as their leader, said RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav

Nitish Kumar will take a call on his PM candidature, said Tejashwi

BJP bites the hand that feeds it, said the RJD leader.

How The Numbers Stack Up in Bihar Assembly

In the state Assembly, which has an effective strength of 242, requiring 121 MLAs for a majority, the RJD has the highest number of 79 MLAs followed by the BJP (77) and the JD(U) with 44. The JD(U) also enjoys the support of four MLAs of former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha and an Independent. The Congress has 19 MLAs while the CPIML(L) has 12 and CPI and CPI(M) have two each. Besides, one MLA belongs to Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM. Also Read - 'Lalu Bina Chalu...': Lalu Yadav's Daughter Makes 'Coronation' Claim With Bhojpuri Song, Tweet Goes Viral