BJP Leader Sanjeev Mishra Shot Dead Near Home In Bihar’s Katihar

New Delhi: BJP leader Sanjeev Mishra was shot dead near his home in Bihar’s Katihar district on Monday, police said. Two unidentified men, who came on a motorcycle, had opened fire at Sanjeev Mishra while he was talking to some people near his home. Sanjeev Mishra is also a former Zilla Parishad member.

“He was immediately taken to the nearest hospital, where he was declared brought dead. The accused managed to flee the spot,” a police officer was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Following the incident, Mishra’s supporters gathered outside the police station and protested against the murder. They also went on a rampage, damaging several police vehicles parked there, he said.

Bihar | A local BJP leader Sanjeev Mishra was shot dead by two bike-borne men near his house in Telta Police Station area of Katihar allegedly over an old dispute. Locals block road in protest. Police present at the spot, body being sent for postmortem. Investigation underway. pic.twitter.com/LQoYUu4GkO — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2022

“Senior police officers have been sent to the spot where the incident took place. Details will be shared only after getting a report from them,” Superintendent of Police Jitendra Kumar said.

Police are investigating the matter from all possible angles, he said, adding that the accused will be nabbed soon.

The BJP said that ever since the Mahagathbandhan government came to power in the state, political murders have started. “Nitish Kumar seems to have surrendered his chief minister’s post to his deputy Tejashwi Yadav. Kumar is not even properly handling his responsibility as the home minister,” said state BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand.

“Mishra was an executive committee member of Katihar district BJP. He was in the BJP for a long, and earlier also held the post of the president of the party’s Balrampur mandal,” he said.