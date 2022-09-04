Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has claimed that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would be reduced to 50 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Nitish Kumar made this observation while addressing JD-U’s National Executive Committee in Patna. Kumar said that he is working on uniting opposition leaders in the country. “We are working to make opposition leaders united in the country. We have interacted with Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao a few days ago and I am regularly interacting with leaders of the opposition parties over the phone. If opposition parties will fight against BJP, they will reduce it to nearly 50 seats,” said the Chief Minister.Also Read - Nitish Kumar Can Never Become PM In His Life, Lalu Will Make Bihar ‘JDU Mukt’: Modi

“I am going to Delhi to meet every leader of the opposition parties. I will start the campaign to unite opposition leaders of the country,” he added. Also Read - Big Jolt For Nitish Kumar! After Bihar Hiatus, 5 Out of 7 MLAs From His JDU in Manipur Join BJP

Referring to the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Bihar, Nitish Kumar alleged that the Home Minister came to Bihar to “disturb communal peace”. “He is coming to Bihar during Dussehra in Seemanchal region. What is the reason for it? He wants to disturb the brotherhood of Bihar and create communal tension. I want to appeal to every member of JD-U to stay alert for the next two years. They will hatch conspiracies against us. We need to identify the conspiracy and deal with it,” said Kumar. Also Read - BPSC Exam 2022: Syllabus, Exam Pattern And Other Details Here

“During the 2019 Lok Sabha election, BJP won in Bihar with the help of JD-U but in the 2020 state Assembly election, we (JD-U) helped them (BJP) in winning the election but they transferred their votes to other parties in a bid to weaken us. As a result, we reached 43,” he said.

“BJP started hatred and communal politics in the country. I am now coming into the battlefield to take on the BJP and you people know when I made a commitment to any work, I used to execute it successfully,” he added.