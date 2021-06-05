Patna: Even as the coronavirus cases in India have significantly declined in the second wave, the post-covid complications, including mucormycosis or Black Fungus, are on a significant rise. Bihar, where COVID-19 cases are said to have largely gone unreported, is struggling to find beds in the capital city of Patna where the fungal infection has become a nightmare. Also Read - 30 Cases of Black Fungus Detected Among Serving Soldiers At Delhi's Army Hospitals, Shortage of Drugs Reported

Despite the allotment of additional beds in government and private hospitals across the city, Patna’s healthcare system is grappling with an unprecedented epidemic forcing patients to return home without treatment. Also Read - Explained: What Happens When Black Fungus Enters Your Brain

At AIIMS-Patna, as many as 15 people have died due to Black Fungus, while more than 100 others are suffering from the disease. According to a report by The Times of India, the number of fungal infections at the hospital grew alarmingly from 65 to 110 in just a week. Meanwhile, at least 12 people have recovered so far. Also Read - Post-Covid Care: Easy Steps to Rebuild Your Immunity at Home

Dr Sanjeev Kumar, nodal officer for COVID-19 at AIIMS-Patna, told TOI that the hospital was able to take in only about three to four patients on a daily basis due to lack of beds. “The number of beds for black fungus patients has been increased to 140. We admit the patients depending on their symptoms. We have 30 beds for Covid positive mucormycosis patients, 60 general beds for patients who have contracted mucormycosis after Covid recovery and 20 ICU beds for such patients,” he said.

Besides AIIMS, several other hospitals like IGIMS were also facing a shortage of beds and the antifungal injection Liposomal Amphotericin-B. A senior doctor at IGIMS said that the hospital had received 500 injections this week but all of them have been used.

Among the 40 districts of Bihar, Patna has been the worst hit, accounting for more than 40 per cent of confirmed COVID-19 cases (1.45 lakh) and fatalities (1,298).

Bihar on Friday reported less than 1,000 fresh cases, slightly over a score of fatalities, and was left with an active caseload of a little above 10,000. According to the health department, the number of fresh cases was 991, the lowest daily rise in the tally for the last couple of months during which close to five lakh people caught the contagion in the state.

The death toll has reached 5,319, an increase of 23 since the previous day. The recent surge has proved deadly for the state where the death toll has risen by more than thrice in the past couple of months.