Patna: A low-intensity blast has been reported in the civil court of Patna in Bihar on Friday. One constable has reportedly been injured in the blast.

Police said the blast occurred due to gunpowder, which was recovered from a hotel at the Patna University, being carried by the cops to the court for a probe.

The blast happened as soon as the gunpowder was produced in the court premises. The constable, which was injured during the blast, is now out of danger, police said.

“Few days ago, gunpowder was recovered in the hostel of Patna University. We took it to court for seeking permission for further probe. Blast happened as soon as it was kept in premises. A police official sustained injuries and is out of danger,” Sabi ul Haq, the incharge of Pirbahore police station, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Police said further probe is underway in connection to the matter.