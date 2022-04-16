Patna: Counting of votes is underway for the by-election to the Bochahan assembly seat in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district. A total of 2.90 lakh voters will decide the fate of 13 candidates, three of them women, in the by-election held on April 12.Also Read - Kolhapur North (Maharashtra) Bypoll Result LIVE: Congress Takes Early Lead
- As per official early trends by the Election Commission, RJD leads on Bochahan Assembly seat in Bihar as counting for the by-election gets underway.
- Counting of votes begins amid tight security.
Parties and candidates
- By-poll to the seat was necessitated by the death of MLA Musafir Paswan, who had won on the ticket of Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) of Bollywood set designer-turned-politician Mukesh Sahani.
- Sahani, who initially wanted to field the deceased MLA’s son Amar, recently lost his ministerial berth, and subsequently the trust of his prospective candidate.
- Amar jumped ship and is now in the fray as the candidate of the RJD, which his father had defeated to win the seat.
- The VIP subsequently fielded Gita Devi, whose father Ramai Ram was the RJD candidate in the 2020 assembly polls.
- The BJP, the former benefactor of Sahani which now seeks to prove a point after having got his scalp, has fielded Baby Kumari who enjoys the image of a giant killer in the constituency.
- She had won the seat in 2015, contesting as an Independent, defeating Ramai Ram who had represented Bochahan multiple times and on tickets of various parties.
- Also in the fray are the Congress, four Independents and candidates of lesser parties, including AIMIM of Asaduddin Owaisi.