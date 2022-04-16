Patna: Counting of votes is underway for the by-election to the Bochahan assembly seat in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district. A total of 2.90 lakh voters will decide the fate of 13 candidates, three of them women, in the by-election held on April 12.Also Read - Kolhapur North (Maharashtra) Bypoll Result LIVE: Congress Takes Early Lead

Here are the LIVE updates:

As per official early trends by the Election Commission, RJD leads on Bochahan Assembly seat in Bihar as counting for the by-election gets underway.

Counting of votes begins amid tight security.

Parties and candidates