New Delhi: The counting of votes for Bodh Gaya constituency in Bihar's Gaya district that went to polls on October 28, will begin at 8 am today. Early trends are likely to emerge by 9 am and the final result is expected by evening.

In the 2015 Bihar assembly polls, Kumar Sarvjeet of the RJD won this seat by defeating Shyamdeo Paswan of the BJP by a margin of 30,473 votes.

A total of 18 candidates have contested for this seat in the 2020 elections, and the voter turnout was at 61.14%.

While the ruling NDA is making a bid to return to power under CM Nitish Kumar, the exit polls have predicted victory for the five-party Grand Alliance led by the RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.