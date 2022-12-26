Bodh Mahotsav 2023: 4 Foreigners Test Positive For COVID In Bihar’s Gaya

Devotees have gathered in huge numbers in Gaya to listen to the sermons of Buddhist leader Dalai Lama.

Four foreigners Corona positive in Bihar (Representative image)

Bodh Mahotsav 2023: Four foreign nationals who arrived for attending Bodh Mahotsava 2023, which is held in Gaya, Bihar, have tested positive for COVID. The corona test of foreign nationals who had come to Gaya was done on December 23, out of which four have turned positive. Two of them are from England and one each is from Thailand and Myanmar.

Devotees have gathered in huge numbers in Gaya to listen to the sermons of Buddhist leader Dalai Lama.

With their report coming positive, there has been a lot of uproar regarding the Bodh Mahotsava event which is organised every year in Bodhgaya. More than 20 thousand devotees from about 40 countries will stay in Gaya for the discourse.

All You Need To Know About Bodh Mahotsava 2023

Bodh Gaya will host the annual Bodh Mahotsav at Kalchakra ground between January 27-29, 2023. One of the biggest annual celebrations in Gaya district, Bihar, the event helps to bring the Buddhist Circuit to the limelight. The event first took place in 1998, and since then it has helped bring in a lot of visitors to Gaya.

The event will be presided over by Tibetan spiritual leader, his holiness the Dalai Lama, who is visiting the holy place after a gap of nearly two years since his last visit in January 2020. Several prominent artists from the film and television industry also perform at this mega event.