Bomb Scare At Patna Junction Creates Panic, Police Begin Probe

Patna: Reports were received that a bomb was planted at Patna Junction on Monday following which there was panic and chaos among the passengers. As soon as the information was received, railway officials were on high alert and a police team swung into action. They started a search operation and investigation.

The police called it a rumour but an investigation is being initiated.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Patna Railway Junction station in-charge, Ranjit Kumar said, “We have not received information about finding any bomb. We are also conducting a special investigation.”