BPSSC SI Recruitment: Admit Cards for Bihar Police Sub Inspector Physical Efficiency Test (PET) Exam was raised by Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) on Friday. Candidates, who are eligible to appear for the PET exam can now download their BPSSC SI Admit Card from the official website– bpssc.bih.nic.in. BPSSC conducted the prelims exam for Bihar Police SI Recruitment on December 26, 2021, and the result for the same was declared on February 2, 2022. Candidates who cleared the prelims exam are now eligible to appear for the PET Exam.

BPSSC SI PET Admit Card: How To Download

Visit BPSSC’s official website – bpssc.bih.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link “Notice: Download Admit Card of PET for the post of Police Sub Inspector/Sergeant in Bihar Police.”

A new window will appear with a link “Download Physical Test Admitcards“

Click on it. A new window will appear, where you have to enter your registration ID and any other credentials asked to log in.

Your Bihar Police SI PET admit card will be displayed on your screen.

Download and take a printout for future references.

Candidates can also click here for the direct link to download their Bihar Police SI Admit Card 2022 for the PET Exam.

The date, time and venue of the PET exam would be mentioned on the admit cards. Candidates are expected to carry their admit cards with them to the exam venue for the BPSSC Bihar Police SI PET Exam 2022 or they will not be granted entry into exam halls for the Physical Efficiency Test.