7 Go Missing After Boat Carrying 14 People Capsizes In Bihar’s Maner, Rescue Ops Underway

Updated: December 30, 2022 5:08 PM IST

By Shrimansi Kaushik | Edited by Shrimansi Kaushik

Boat carrying 14 people capsizes in Bihar's Maner in Patna. 7 are safe while other 7 go missing.

Patna: 7 people went missing after a boat carrying 14 people capsized in Maner of Patna district today. NDRF team engaged in search and rescue operation, says ASI Satya Narayan Singh, PS Maner. Other 7 people are safe.

Published Date: December 30, 2022 4:54 PM IST

Updated Date: December 30, 2022 5:08 PM IST