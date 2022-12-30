Top Recommended Stories
7 Go Missing After Boat Carrying 14 People Capsizes In Bihar’s Maner, Rescue Ops Underway
7 Go Missing After Boat Carrying 14 People Capsizes In Bihar's Maner, Rescue Ops Underway
Patna: 7 people went missing after a boat carrying 14 people capsized in Maner of Patna district today. NDRF team engaged in search and rescue operation, says ASI Satya Narayan Singh, PS Maner. Other 7 people are safe.
Bihar | 7 people missing after a boat carrying 14 people capsized in Maner of Patna district today
7 people safe, 7 missing; NDRF team engaged in search and rescue operation, says ASI Satya Narayan Singh, PS Maner. pic.twitter.com/9TGGLEF4bU
— ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2022
Details to be added later.
Breaking: 7 People Go Missing After Boat Carrying 14 Capsizes In Bihar’s Maner
Breaking: 7 People Go Missing After Boat Carrying 14 Capsizes In Bihar’s Maner
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Bihar News on India.com.