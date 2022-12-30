7 Go Missing After Boat Carrying 14 People Capsizes In Bihar’s Maner, Rescue Ops Underway

Patna: 7 people went missing after a boat carrying 14 people capsized in Maner of Patna district today. NDRF team engaged in search and rescue operation, says ASI Satya Narayan Singh, PS Maner. Other 7 people are safe.

Bihar | 7 people missing after a boat carrying 14 people capsized in Maner of Patna district today 7 people safe, 7 missing; NDRF team engaged in search and rescue operation, says ASI Satya Narayan Singh, PS Maner. pic.twitter.com/9TGGLEF4bU — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2022

