Patna: In a shocking incident, an Army soldier was on Wednesday shot dead by two men on a bike in a crowded market in Patna. Identified as Bablu Kumar, the Army soldier was posted in Arunachal Pradesh and had come home on leave. The incident happened when he was on the way to the Patliputra station when the two men stopped his car.

As per a report by NDTV, the soldier was on way to Patliputra railway station along with his brother when the two men overtook his bike and asked for an address. The time he stopped his bike to help them, he was shot in the head and died on the spot immediately.