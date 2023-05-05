Home

Breaking: Biman Bangladesh Flight Suffers Technical Glitch, Makes Emergency Landing At Patna Airport

Patna: A Biman Bangladesh flight from Dhaka to Kathmandu with 77 passengers onboard made an emergency landing at Patna’s Jayprakash Narayan Airport on Friday after the aircraft developed a technical snag. Pilot experienced some technical snag when the aircraft was flying over Patna airport.

The Biman Bangladesh flight made successful emergency landing at around 12 PM after the airport authorities at Patna gave the green light.

Giving details, a senior official from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) told ANI news agency that all passengers in the aircraft are safe. According to airport authorities, the engineers are now working to detect the issue and fix it.

