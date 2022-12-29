Chinese Woman, Suspected Of Spying On Dalai Lama, Arrested In Bihar’s Bodh Gaya

The suspected Chinese woman is likely to be deported back to China soon.

Bodh Gaya: A Chinese woman, who was earlier suspected of spying on the Dalai Lama, was detained by police in Bihar’s Gaya district on Thursday. She is likely to be deported back to China soon. After getting information about the Chinese woman, the Bihar Police earlier in the day issued security alert as Dalai Lama is scheduled to participate in several events in the Bihar district.

The sketches of the suspected Chinese spy, identified as Song Xiaolan, was released and circulated on social media with authorities requesting residents to provide information about her.