Patna: A massive fire broke out in Hathwa market complex located in Dusra Diara area of Patna, which comes under Pirhabore Police Station's jurisdiction. Fire tenders have been rushed to the spot as per a tweet by ANI.

Bihar | A fire broke out in the Hathwa market located under the Pirbahore police station area, Patna. Fire tenders are present at the spot. More details awaited pic.twitter.com/uwhUiJYyZa — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2022

While more details are awaited, the huge fire is said to be caused by a shot circuit as per media reports. The incident has caused unrest among the local shopkeepers as it seemingly has caused huge losses. Also Read - Corona Returning in Bihar? 37 Inmates Test COVID Positive in Beur Jail, Cases on Rise in Patna

The complex is said to be a posh locality in Patna. Media reported that more than 7 fire tenders have been trying to curb the fire with much difficulty. The tenders have been called in from nearby places.