NDA’s Bihar Seat Sharing Finalised, BJP To Contest 17 Seats, JDU 16, LJP 5

Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustan Awam Morcha and Upendra Kushwaha's RLM have got one seat each.

NDA’s Bihar Seat Sharing: The NDA’s Bihar seat sharing has been finalised according to which the BJP will contest on 17 Seats, the JD(U) on 16, and the LJP on 5.

This arrangement has come as a surprise as the BJP has got an edge over the local party JD(U) by one seat otherwise previously Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal-United had the upper hand in the alliances.

Meanwhile, talking about the INDIA alliance, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday said the seat-sharing for Bihar among the INDIA alliance was in the final stages and would be finalized in the next few days.

Tejashwi Yadav said this in New Delhi after he landed there from Mumbai after attending a rally organised by the INDIA alliance at Shivaji Park on Sunday.

He said that most issues had been sorted and only one or two seats are left to be sorted out.

“Everything will be decided in two-three days. It is in the final stages. There are some issues over a seat or two, but everything will be sorted out,” said Yadav addressing the media.

