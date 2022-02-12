Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced to lift all coronavirus-related restrictions in the state from Monday. The decision was taken at a COVID-19 review meeting chaired by the CM.Also Read - Rahul Bajaj, Former Chairman of Bajaj Group, Dies at 83 in Pune

"From February 14, all kinds of COVID curbs will be lifted till further orders," a Bihar government statement reads.

More details will be added soon.