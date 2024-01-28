By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Bihar Political Crisis: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Seeks Time To Meet Governor Today
Bihar Political Crisis: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Seeks Time To Meet Governor Today
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has sought time to meet the Governor today morning: Sources
Trending Now
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has sought time to meet the Governor today morning: Sources
— ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2024
You may like to read
(Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.)
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Bihar News on India.com.