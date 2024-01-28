Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Bihar
  • Bihar Political Crisis: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Seeks Time To Meet Governor Today

Bihar Political Crisis: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Seeks Time To Meet Governor Today

Bihar Political Crisis: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Seeks Time To Meet Governor Today

Updated: January 28, 2024 7:52 AM IST

By Joy Pillai | Edited by Joy Pillai

breaking
Bihar Political Crisis: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Seeks Time To Meet Governor Today

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has sought time to meet the Governor today morning: Sources

Trending Now

You may like to read

(Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.)

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Bihar News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.