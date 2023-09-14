Home

Boat Carrying 32 School Children Capsizes In Bihar’s Muzaffarpur, CM Nitish Kumar Assures Help

After the boat capsizing incidentin Bihar’s Muzaffarpur, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said the families of those affected in the accident will be provided assistance by the state government.

Locals rushed to the spot after getting information about the incident and rescued about 18 children safely. (Representational Image)

Muzaffarpur: In a tragic incident, a boat carrying 32 school students capsized in the Bagmati river in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur on Thursday. The incident was reported when 32 students from a nearby village were on the boat to go to the school.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said the families of those affected in this boat capsize accident will be provided assistance by the state government.

“DM Muzaffarpur is investigating the incident. The families of those affected in this accident will be provided assistance by the government,” Nitish Kumar said.

“The incident took place between 10:30 and 11 AM on Thursday and teams of NDRF and SDRF rushed to the accident site,” DM Muzaffarpur stated. So far, 20 children have been rescued and a search for the others continues.

#WATCH | "DM Muzaffarpur is investigating the incident. The families of those affected in this accident will be provided assistance by the government," says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. "The incident took place between 1030-11 am today. Teams of NDRF and SDRF rushed to the accident… pic.twitter.com/RjN093hhms — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2023

A report by Live Hindustan stated that locals rushed to the spot after getting information about the incident and rescued about 18 children safely. However, about a dozen of them are still missing. A rescue operation has ben launched to find out other missing children.

#WATCH | Boat carrying school children capsizes in Bagmati river in Beniabad area of Bihar's Muzaffarpur pic.twitter.com/TlHEfvvGYy — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2023

Soon after receiving information about the incident, police and the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) team arrived on the spot and started a search operation.

One of the eye-witnesses Rakesh Kumar said that the boat was overcrowded and this could be the reason why the boat capsized.

More details will be updated soon…………

