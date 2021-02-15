Patna: An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 hit Bihar’s Nalanda on Monday night at around 9 PM, said the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The epicentre of the earthquake was 20 km North-West (NW) of Nalanda in Bihar and the tremors were felt in many districts of the state, including Patna, Gaya and Bhagalpur, though no damage was reported. However, the earthquake prompted panic and people rushed outside their homes in many areas. Also Read - Earthquake of 4.1 Magnitude Hits Portblair, Andaman and Nicobar Island

People on Twitter started posting 'stay safe' tweets after it was reported that an earthquake of 3.5 magnitude had struck near Nalanda in Bihar on Monday night.

Tremors felt in Patna. I wish everyone safety and plead all to be attentive, take safety precautions & move to safe open spaces if needed. — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) February 15, 2021

“Tremors felt in Patna. I wish everyone safety and plead all to be attentive, take safety precautions & move to safe open spaces if needed,” Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav tweeted.

Soon, many Twitter users started posting messages about having felt a minor earthquake in Patna.