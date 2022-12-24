BREAKING: Several Women Injured In Firing Incident In Bihar’s Bettiah

Several women were injured in a firing incident in Bihar's Bettiah on Saturday evening.

Patna: Several women were injured in a firing incident in Bihar’s Bettiah on Saturday evening. “5 women got injured. 5 rounds were fired. It happened due to a land dispute,” said Hrudaya Mahto, a relative of the injured.

