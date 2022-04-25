Patna: Former Bihar Health Minister and Rashtriya Janta Dal leader Tej Pratap Yadav on Monday announced his resignation from the party after meeting his father and RJD national President Lalu Prasad, reported news agency IANS.Also Read - Twitter Inc Nearing Deal to Accept Elon Musk's 'Best And Final' Offer, Says Report

Tej Pratap's announcement comes in the light of allegations of beating up a party youth leader. "I have always followed into the footsteps of my father and given due respect to all party leaders. I will resign soon after meeting my father," Pratap wrote on Twitter in the evening.

More details are awaited in this matter.