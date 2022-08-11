Patna: A day after taking oath, Nitish Kumar-led government will face floor test to prove the majority in the Bihar assembly on August 24. On Wednesday, Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav took oath as Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar.Also Read - From Tejashwi's Second Inning as Bihar Dy CM to Lalu's Bail, These Instances Prove Rajshree Is 'Lucky Charm' For Yadav Family

In a dramatic turn of events, Nitish Kumar snapped ties with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and stitched fresh alliance with Opposition RJD to form a government in Bihar. Kumar has alleged that the BJP was trying to break his party – a claim which was strongly refuted by the BJP.

Nitish Kumar led government’s floor test to prove majority in the Bihar Legislative Assembly will happen on August 24. pic.twitter.com/1p33kDvBTc — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2022



Earlier, it was reported that the Assembly session on August 24 to seek trust vote was delayed as speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha declined to quit, prompting the ruling alliance to move a no-confidence motion against him.

Earlier in the day, Sinha said, “As long as I hold this post, won’t make a statement outside.”

He went on to add that, “The CM has sent a letter. He has told us to convene the Assembly session. The secretary has all details, once we get the file, we will know more,” he further said.

While the Grand Alliance Has a total of 164 members in the assembly, the BJP has just 77 MLAs.

Nitish Kumar who heads the JD(U) took oath for a record eighth time, as head of the Mahagathbandhan’ (grand alliance) which it had dumped in 2015, to join hands with the BJP.

Soon after the swearing in ceremony, Kumar while dismissing rumours that he may now eye the Prime Ministerial race in the next general election, asserted the Modi-led NDA government at the Centre does need to “worry” about its prospects in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Leaders of the BJP, which is the second largest party in the assembly with 77 MLAs, were conspicuous by their absence at the swearing-in ceremony.

Kumar also rubbished BJP’s claim that the new government will not last its full term, and said his former ally “will be back where they were after the 2015 assembly polls” when the NDA could get less than 50 seats in the 243-strong assembly.