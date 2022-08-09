Patna: Hours after the resignation, Nitish Kumar will take oath as Chief Minister of Bihar on Wednesday at 4 PM, news agency ANI reported. Earlier in the day, Nitish Kumar after his resignation, announced a new ‘Grand Alliance’ which includes Tejashwi Yadav and other Opposition parties. Notably, Tejashwi Yadav will on the same day take oath as Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar.Also Read - Bihar Political Crisis: Mahagathbandhan Of 7 Parties Will Work Closely, Says Nitish Kumar After Meeting Guv

After submitting his resignation as Chief Minister to Governor Phagu Chauhan, Nitish Kumar returned to the Raj Bhavan again with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, to stake a claim to form a new government.

#UPDATE | The swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister will be held tomorrow at 2 pm at Raj Bhavan: RJD#Bihar https://t.co/QUEfXC94gs pic.twitter.com/lycTpj7GNW — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2022



Both the leaders sat in one car to reach the Raj Bhavan. Besides them, JD-U leaders Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh, Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, Shrawan Kumar and other leaders were also present.

Earlier, Nitish Kumar met the Governor to submit his resignation and then straight away, went to Rabri Devi’s residence at 10 Circular Road to meet Tejashwi Yadav and other leaders of the Mahagatbandhan.

A meeting of the leaders of Mahagathbandhan was held in 1 Anne Marg where the gathering elected Nitish Kumar as a leader in the Assembly, paving way for his return as Chief Minister.

Amid hectic political activities, sources told news agency IANS that a broad consensus on the government formation has been built, which includes retaining Nitish Kumar as the chief minister, Tejaswi Yadav the Deputy Chief Minister and Speaker from the RJD.

The promise of five lakh jobs for the youths is also one of the key points of RJD’s reunion with JD(U) . The RJD had mooted the idea of public welfare and its manifesto had promised 10 lakh jobs.

The Congress is likely to get a ministerial berth after a formula was evolved during the discussions while the Left parties may extend their support from the outside.

Earlier, in the day, the Congress and Left parties handed over the lists of their legislators to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav.