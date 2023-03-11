Home

Land-For-Jobs Scam: Tejashwi Yadav Summoned By CBI For Questioning After Lalu And Rabri

Land-For-Jobs Scam: In this case, the CBI has already filed a charge sheet against Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi and 14 others under charges of criminal conspiracy and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Land-For-Jobs Scam Latest Update: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav was on Saturday summoned by CBI for questioning in connection with the land-for-job case. Notably, this is the second time he has been summoned by the CBI in the case. The first summon was issued to him 4 February.

The summon from the CBI came just days after the probe agency questioned his parents, former Bihar Chief Ministers Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi.

CBI has summoned Bihar Deputy CM and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav today, March 11 in connection with land-for-job case. This is the second summon issued to him, the first being issued on 4th February: Agency official (File photo) pic.twitter.com/8s564sDzu2 — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2023

The land-for-job case, which names Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi and their daughters Misa and Hema, among others, is based on accusations that Lalu Yadav and his family members bought land at cheap rates in exchange for jobs during his tenure as Union Railway Minister from 2004 to 2009.

Apart from Lalu Yadav and his family, an FIR that was registered in May 2022 also names 12 other people who allegedly got jobs in exchange for land.

In July last year, Lalu’s aide and former Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Bhola Yadav was arrested by the CBI in the the land-for-job case.

In this case, the CBI has already filed a charge sheet against Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi and 14 others under charges of criminal conspiracy and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Last month, a Delhi court had issued a summons to Lalu Prasad and the other accused to appear before it on March 15.

The CBI has so far arrested three people in connection with the case– Bhola Yadav, who was an officer on special duty to Lalu Prasad when he was the railway minister; Hridayanand Chaudhary, a railway employee and an alleged beneficiary of the scandal; and Dharmendra Rai, another alleged beneficiary.

In the charge sheet, the CBI has alleged that Lalu Prasad and some of his family members had received plots of land as bribes for jobs at the Indian Railways between 2004 and 2009 when he was the Railway Minister. The agency had also carried out searches at nearly two dozen locations in August last year in connection with the probe.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Bihar News on India.com.