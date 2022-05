Breaking News: Wanted Maoist Sandeep Yadav, on the run for 27 years, has been found dead in Bihar, reports NDTV.Also Read - Breaking News LIVE: 3 Lashkhar Terrorists Neutralised in J&K's Kupwara Encounter

This is a breaking news story. Details to follow soon. Also Read - 11 Newborns Killed in Hospital Fire in Senegal: President