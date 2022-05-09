BSEB Bihar Board 12th Compartment Exam 2022 Latest Update: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the Answer Key for the BSEB Intermediate(Class 12) compartment and special exams 2022. The answer key has been released today, May 9, 2022, on the official website of the Bihar School Examination Board at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and inter22spl.biharboardonline.com. As per the official schedule released by BSEB, the Bihar Board Inter compartment-cum-special exams were held from April 25 to May 4, 2022. The practical exams were conducted between April 18 and 20.Also Read - Bank of India Recruitment 2022: Registration Process For 696 Posts To End on May 10| Apply at bankofindia.co.in

The Bihar School Examination Board took to Twitter and wrote, “INTERMEDIATE SPECIAL EXAM, 2022 : Answer Key released for Objective Questions. #BSEB Get Link.” Also Read - NTPC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 15 Executive Posts Before May 13| Check Eligibility, Pay Scale Here

Check Official Tweet Here:

INTERMEDIATE SPECIAL EXAM, 2022 : Answer Key released for Objective Questions.#BSEB Get Link..https://t.co/3YcqdMJRed — Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) May 9, 2022

Also Read - BIS Recruitment 2022: Only One Day Left to Apply For 337 Posts at bis.gov.in| Here’s How to Register

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the direct link, and steps to download the answer key. Follow the steps given below:

Here’s How To Download BSEB Inter Special Exam/ Compartment Exam Answer Key 2022: