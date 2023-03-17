Home

Bihar

Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 Update: BSEB Inter Result Likely Tomorrow at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in; Important Points For Students

Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 Update: BSEB Inter Result Likely Tomorrow at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in; Important Points For Students

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Inter Result 2023 Expected Date And Time: The BSEB will announce the results for all three streams, which include Science, Arts, and Commerce. A region-wise list of toppers is also expected to be issued.

BSEB Inter Result Expected Soon At biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

BSEB Inter 12th Result 2023: Over 13 lakh candidates who have appeared in the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) intermediate exam are anxiously waiting for their class 12 result to be declared soon. As soon as the result is announced, the students can view their intermediate exam results on the official website — biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or secondary.biharboardonline.com. Examinees will be required to log in using their roll number and date of birth to access the Bihar Board 12th result.

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 Tomorrow? What We Know So Far

According to several media reports, the BSEB Bihar Board 12th inter result 2023 is likely to be declared tomorrow, March 18. However, any official confirmation from the board is awaited therefore it is highly doubtful that the board will release the result tomorrow. Along with the results, the Bihar Board will announce the, pass percentage, topper list, and the number of female and male students who passed the examination for the current academic year 2023.

You may like to read

The BSEB will announce the results for all three streams, which include Science, Arts, and Commerce. A region-wise list of toppers is also expected to be issued. The BSEB Class 12 exams were held between February 1 to 14 at various exam centres in 38 districts.

Bihar Board BSEB Official Websites to Check Class 10, and 12 Result 2023

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

inter23.biharboardonline.com

biharboardonline.com

secondary.biharboardonline.com

33% Passing Marks?

This year, the Board published the BSEB Class 12 answer key on March 3. Students were allowed to raise objections till March 6. After reviewing the grievances received regarding the answer key BSEB 12th 2023, the Bihar board inter result will be announced. To get a passing certificate from Bihar Board, a student is required to secure a minimum of 33 percent. Students need at least 30% of the total marks in each subject in theory. In addition, students must score at least 40% in practicals.

Theory: 30% of the total marks in each subject.

Practical: 40% of the total marks in each subject.

Bihar Board Inter Result 2022: 80.15% Students Passed

Last year, the BSEB 12th results inter were declared on March 16. The results were initially made available on the website, and students were then able to collect their mark sheets and pass certificates from their respective schools.

5 Easy Steps to Download Bihar Board 12th Result 2023

In order to download the result, a candidate needs to follow the steps outlined below.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Visit the official website of Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in Step 2: Look for the designated Bihar 12th result link available on the homepage.

Look for the designated Bihar 12th result link available on the homepage. Step 3: On the next window, log in using your BSEB roll codes and roll numbers

On the next window, log in using your BSEB roll codes and roll numbers Step 4: Your Bihar Board 12th Result 2023/ BSEB Inter Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Your will be displayed on the screen. Step 5: Download the Bihar board result and take a printout of it for future reference.

Soon after the declaration of the result, the board will publish the scrutiny exam schedule on its official website. Several Media reports predict that the Bihar Board will conduct the BSEB 12th scrutiny exam likely in April 2023.

Bihar Board 12th Result 2022: Last year’s Stream-wise toppers’ list, Pass percentage

Arts- Sangam Raj of Gopalganj and Shreya Kumari of Katihar

Sangam Raj of Gopalganj and Shreya Kumari of Katihar Commerce – Ankit Kumar, Vinit Sinha, Piyush Kumar

Ankit Kumar, Vinit Sinha, Piyush Kumar Science – Shaurav Kumar, Arjun Kumar

The overall pass percentage was 80.15%. Meanwhile, the pass percentage for Arts, Science, and Commerce streams was 79.53%, 83.7%, and 90.38% respectively. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official websites of BSEB (biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in) and (https:// biharboardonline.com//), for the latest update.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Bihar News on India.com.