Home

Bihar

What Happened in Buxar? Know in 5 Points Here

What Happened in Buxar? Know in 5 Points Here

Following the Buxar assault, the angry farmers went on rampage, setting more than half a dozen government and private vehicles on fire.

Buxar Farmers Protest: Buxar district of Bihar was on edge after a protest by farmers against police action turned violent on Wednesday. The police fired multiple rounds into the air to disperse the violent mob. For the unversed, the farmers of Banarpur village under Chausa block were protesting for the compensation of their lands acquired by the thermal power company.

Bihar Buxar Farmers Protest: Here’s Your 5-Point Cheatsheet to This Big Story

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav said that he is not aware of any police action against farmers in Buxar district. “I have no knowledge about the incident. I just learnt from the media… The officials have been asked to inform about the technicalities of the issues,” he said. Police in Buxar allegedly assaulted a number of farmers and their families, including women and children, on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. The statement of Tejashwi Yadav is similar to a recent statement of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who said he was unaware of a police baton charge on BSSC students in Patna. Following the Buxar assault, the angry farmers went on rampage, setting more than half a dozen government and private vehicles on fire. Meanwhile, the district administration of Buxar arrested 6 persons on the charge of arson. A large number of policemen were also deployed in the village and at the thermal power unit to prevent any untoward incidents.